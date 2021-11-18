Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fatah's candidate in Kirkuk wins a seat after filing an appeal

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-18T13:39:48+0000
Al-Fatah's candidate in Kirkuk wins a seat after filing an appeal

Shafaq News/ An official document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council said that al-Fatah alliance candidate in Kirkuk, Gharib Askar, grossed enough votes to secure him a seat in the Iraqi Parliament hall after conducting a hand recount of the ballots in a contested Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

According to the document, the manual recount showed that the machine failed to count a number of ballots even though they were valid.

A source has told Shafaq News Agency earlier that Gharib Askar, Al-Fatah's sole candidate in Kirkuk's second constituency, lost to Sawsan Abdul-Wahed, a Turkmen candidate, by two votes in the preliminary results.

Askar retrieved the seat from Abdul-Wahed after filing an appeal at the Independent High Electoral Commission that underwent a hand recount of the ballot in a group of EVMs.

related

One killed and three injured in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-29 21:25:42
One killed and three injured in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

The Deputy Commander of Joint Operations arrives in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-20 09:20:45
The Deputy Commander of Joint Operations arrives in Kirkuk

The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-11 16:04:52
The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

Iraq thwarted attacks in several Governorates

Date: 2020-12-20 11:05:07
Iraq thwarted attacks in several Governorates

Security forces thwart an attempt to bomb an oil well in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-09 09:35:01
Security forces thwart an attempt to bomb an oil well in Kirkuk

An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

Date: 2020-09-14 07:27:46
An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

Kirkuk International Airport ready to receive flights, Iraqi authorities confirm 

Date: 2021-06-03 10:19:48
Kirkuk International Airport ready to receive flights, Iraqi authorities confirm 

Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Date: 2021-10-08 12:20:09
Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates