Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fatah leading a parliamentary motion to summon al-Kadhimi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T10:21:47+0000
Al-Fatah leading a parliamentary motion to summon al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News/ MP of al-Fatah Alliance hinted on Sunday at a parliamentary motion to summon the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to the Parliament hall for questioning.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Fadhel al-Fatlawi said, "many MPs from different blocs signed a petition to question Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi."

"The efforts to question al-Kadhimi are underway and are not complete yet. It will be scheduled later after the resumption of the Parliament sessions."

"Many files will be brought into discussion during the questioning session; mainly the security distress and the procrastination of the U.S. forces departure from Iraq."

related

Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Date: 2020-08-19 19:49:10
Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Al-Kadhimi holds a crucial meeting to appoint a new Governor for Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-04-05 15:37:00
Al-Kadhimi holds a crucial meeting to appoint a new Governor for Dhi Qar

Al-Kadhimi's spokesman announces killing of 17 ISIS leaders

Date: 2021-01-28 19:54:21
Al-Kadhimi's spokesman announces killing of 17 ISIS leaders

Al-Fatah responds to accusing Iraqi factions of being behind the Riyadh attack

Date: 2021-01-26 14:50:25
Al-Fatah responds to accusing Iraqi factions of being behind the Riyadh attack

Al-Kadhimi looks forward to the English support to reach “fair transparent elections”

Date: 2020-11-30 17:18:30
Al-Kadhimi looks forward to the English support to reach “fair transparent elections”

Al-Kadhimi and Al-Amiri offer condolences to Kurdistan on death of Shaways

Date: 2021-02-15 12:58:29
Al-Kadhimi and Al-Amiri offer condolences to Kurdistan on death of Shaways

Al-Kadhimi: the trilateral summit has reached the stage of implementing agreed-upon projets

Date: 2021-06-27 15:39:43
Al-Kadhimi: the trilateral summit has reached the stage of implementing agreed-upon projets

Al-Kadhimi condemns the Israeli attacks on the Palestenian people

Date: 2021-05-13 12:00:42
Al-Kadhimi condemns the Israeli attacks on the Palestenian people