Al-Fatah leading a parliamentary motion to summon al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News/ MP of al-Fatah Alliance hinted on Sunday at a parliamentary motion to summon the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to the Parliament hall for questioning.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Fadhel al-Fatlawi said, "many MPs from different blocs signed a petition to question Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi."

"The efforts to question al-Kadhimi are underway and are not complete yet. It will be scheduled later after the resumption of the Parliament sessions."

"Many files will be brought into discussion during the questioning session; mainly the security distress and the procrastination of the U.S. forces departure from Iraq."