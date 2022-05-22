Al-Fatah: emergency food security bill was revoked for technical Irregularities

Shafaq News/ A member of Al-Fatah's parliamentary bloc on Sunday said the emergency bill on food security and development was revoked for technical and legal Irregularities, reiterating its rejection of granting Mustafa al-Kadhimi's caretaker government the power to defer bills.

The head of the bloc, Abbas al-Zameli, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we rejected the bill for legal and technical Irregularities... Even though we took part in the discussion of the final draft of the food security bill prior to its revocation."

"Of course, we do not oppose the food security bill. In fact, it passed the first reading in the parliament," he continued, "but we rejected its legislation under the current circumstances."

"A caretaker government cannot be awarded the powers to enact laws. We shall find a political solution for the ongoing stalemate."

"We will maintain patent channels with other lawmakers on the food security bill. Laws that have a financial aspect shall be handled properly," he concluded.