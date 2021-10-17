Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fatah: election results are a "systemic ostracism" of the patriotic forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-17T13:14:32+0000
Al-Fatah: election results are a "systemic ostracism" of the patriotic forces

Shafaq News/ Former MP of al-Fatah alliance, Muhammad Karim al-Beldawi, reiterated his bloc's rejection of the October 10 polls results, deeming it an attempt of "systemic ostracism" of the patriotic forces.

Al-Beldawi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "The results of the elections are shocking to the public...because of the many violations; most notably exploiting political money and state resources, titles, and positions by some candidates, while the government and the Independent High Electoral Commission did nothing."

"Meddling with the election results became clear to everyone because of the irregularities and violations," he elaborated, "observers from certain entities and monitoring organizations were kept outside the polling stations. Voters were prevented from casting their ballots in many constituencies throughout the country."

related

For the first time, Iraqi women get 97 seats in the parliamentary election

Date: 2021-10-12 14:44:12
For the first time, Iraqi women get 97 seats in the parliamentary election

Al-Fateh Alliance rejects the results of the elections

Date: 2021-10-12 09:05:19
Al-Fateh Alliance rejects the results of the elections

The State of Law forms a new Coalition of 85 deputies

Date: 2021-10-14 10:03:50
The State of Law forms a new Coalition of 85 deputies

The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

Date: 2020-09-05 12:34:36
The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Date: 2021-08-26 09:05:50
IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

75% of the election candidates are veterans

Date: 2021-08-29 20:29:24
75% of the election candidates are veterans

PM al-Kadhimi instructs providing all requirements for the election day

Date: 2021-09-23 16:02:41
PM al-Kadhimi instructs providing all requirements for the election day

Iraq suspends official working hours on the election day

Date: 2021-10-07 14:33:02
Iraq suspends official working hours on the election day