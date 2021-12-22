Al-Fatah discloses new details about the Shiite-Kurdish talks

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah coalition disclosed today new details about the Coordination Framework delegation and the Kurdish forces' talks.

The spokesman of the coalition, Ahmed Al-Asadi said in a tweet, "we were part of the coordination framework's delegation to Erbil, where it met with Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the political bureau of the party. The delegation also met with the Political Bureau of the National Union in the presence of Qubad Talabani, the Deputy Prime Minister. The delegation also met with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the region."

"We put forward the initiative of the coordination framework to get out of the political blockage and develop quick realistic solutions that meet the needs of the people, based on two options. The first is legally objecting to the election results, following up on the lawsuit filed before the Federal Court, and respecting the decision of the judiciary."

He added, "the second option is the political understandings to manage the next phase, to ensure that the questionable election results crisis is overcome, and forming an inclusive government that addresses the major imbalance in the state's administration, especially concerning services, job opportunities, fighting corruption and addressing the crises experienced by the state and society."

Al-Asadi pointed, "We have found great understanding from everyone, and the leaders of the two parties have confirmed they will not support a party against the other, rather, they will try to bring the views closer and get out of the current blockage."

The Shiite Coordinating Framework delegation was headed by the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, who arrived today morning in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.