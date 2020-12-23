Al-Fatah criticizes the choice of the company implementing al-Faw project and warns of impeding its

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition criticized the referral of al-Faw port project to Daewoo company instead of the Chinese company while pledging to take "serious measures" against any attempts to block the project.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the coalition said, "We express our surprise at the referral of al-Faw port project to the Korean company despite the severe financial crisis that prevented the government from paying the salaries of employees, in a time other major companies announced their readiness to implement and operate the project (bot)."

The statement added, "the Korean company's offer includes implementing a part of the project, with an amount exceeding 2.65 billion dollars over four years without operating it. This means that Iraq needs to agree with another company by joint operation," considering, "al-Faw Port will not see the light for six years as a minimum."

The statement continued, "We in al-Fatah Alliance will take all strict steps and necessary legal measures against all those who obstructed and impede the implementation of this project in order to achieve speedy completion and not waste more time and money."

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Iraqi Minister of Transport announced the agreement with the Korean company to implement the al-Faw port, indicating that the startup will take place in the next few days.