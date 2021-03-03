Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fatah criticizes government's position on Iran-US conflict in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T12:27:33+0000
Al-Fatah criticizes government's position on Iran-US conflict in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Ghadanfar Al-Batikh, a leader of "Al-Fatah" coalition, led by the secretary-general of Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Ameri, criticized on Wednesday the silence of the federal government towards the Iranian-American military conflict in Iraq.

Al-Batikh said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "There is an invisible and visible military conflict on Iraqi territory. The parties of this conflict are Washington and Tehran, but the Iraqi government is silent about it and is turning a blind eye to its danger on the situation in Iraq."

"The Iraqi government must take a stand regarding this conflict and end it quickly, especially that Iran dreads the American presence in Iraq," he explained, "we also are dreading this presence so it must be stopped for it is worthless, and for the military conflict between international parties on Iraqi territories to end."

related

Al-Fatah specifies five conditions to approve the budget bill

Date: 2021-02-08 20:53:43
Al-Fatah specifies five conditions to approve the budget bill

Al-Fatah has "conditions" to vote in favor of Kurdistan's share in the budget

Date: 2021-02-14 11:32:33
Al-Fatah has "conditions" to vote in favor of Kurdistan's share in the budget

Al-Fatah: Political "Eagles" must handle the post-election cabinet

Date: 2021-02-25 09:33:17
Al-Fatah: Political "Eagles" must handle the post-election cabinet

Some parties exploit the protests for electoral agendas, MP says

Date: 2021-02-28 15:00:00
Some parties exploit the protests for electoral agendas, MP says

Al-Fatah discloses the details of a political agreement over the early elections

Date: 2020-08-19 09:46:14
Al-Fatah discloses the details of a political agreement over the early elections

The Budget bill will be voted upon by the end of this week, MP confirms

Date: 2021-02-28 19:55:42
The Budget bill will be voted upon by the end of this week, MP confirms

Al-Fatah calls for taking into account the sectarian overlap in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-08-19 10:33:32
Al-Fatah calls for taking into account the sectarian overlap in the upcoming elections

Al-Fatah coalition warns of Al-Halbousi's dismissal

Date: 2020-11-03 12:51:03
Al-Fatah coalition warns of Al-Halbousi's dismissal