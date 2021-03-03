Al-Fatah criticizes government's position on Iran-US conflict in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Ghadanfar Al-Batikh, a leader of "Al-Fatah" coalition, led by the secretary-general of Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Ameri, criticized on Wednesday the silence of the federal government towards the Iranian-American military conflict in Iraq.

Al-Batikh said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "There is an invisible and visible military conflict on Iraqi territory. The parties of this conflict are Washington and Tehran, but the Iraqi government is silent about it and is turning a blind eye to its danger on the situation in Iraq."

"The Iraqi government must take a stand regarding this conflict and end it quickly, especially that Iran dreads the American presence in Iraq," he explained, "we also are dreading this presence so it must be stopped for it is worthless, and for the military conflict between international parties on Iraqi territories to end."