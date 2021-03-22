Al-Fatah collects MPs signatures to "oblige" the government to reduce the Dollar's price

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Parliamentary Bloc revealed that it will collect parliamentary signatures to oblige the government to reduce the Dollar's exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar.

MP of Al-Fatah Muhammad Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News agency, "The parliament has the power to consult with the Central Bank of Iraq, who is the only body responsible for organizing monetary policy in the country."

He added, "the request to reduce the dollar rate will be submitted to the Parliament's Presidium before voting on the General Budget bill."

Yesterday, member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Ahmed Hajj Rashid, confirmed to Shafaq News agency, "It is impossible to reduce the Dollar's exchange rate in the budget law. Any changes will affect the budget's structure."

He pointed out, "Any change in the exchange rate will cause a decrease in financial revenues in the general budget law, higher expenditures and an increase in the fiscal deficit," adding, "the Parliament does not have the power to change the exchange rate."