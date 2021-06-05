Report

Al-Fatah coalition: we "bitterly" accepted al-Kadhimi's rule

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T09:38:04+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition's parliamentary bloc revealed on Saturday that it had accepted the "bitterness" of Mustafa al-Kadhimi's rule.

MP of the bloc, Hamid Al-Moussawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The time is not appropriate to make any change in the three presidencies," adding, "We bitterly accepted Al-Kadhimi's presidency of the council of ministers and his formation of the legislative authority, and despite our observations, we will proceed to do our work until the elections are held."

Al-Moussawi said, "there are international parties that do not want to stabilize the country's security, economy, and political process, to prevent holding the parliamentary elections on time."

"Al-Fata…

