Al-Fatah coalition warns of "massive popular protests"

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition warned on Sunday of massive popular protests following the deterioration of the service and health conditions, calling on the council of Representatives to hold a session away from the media and political conflicts to find solutions.

Al-Fatah said in a statement, "What happened during the past two days in Al-Wehda area and Ibn Khatib tragic incident at is a crime that cannot be tolerated. It is a violation of the conditional covenant that the government committed to at the beginning of its formation a year ago."

The statement added that the government pledged to meet the people's demands, ensure citizens' comfort, and not resort to violence and arrests among the demonstrators.

Regarding the Ibn Khatib incident and al-Wehda protests, the coalition called for, "an immediate investigation into the two incidents to identify the defect and hold the negligent accountable."

Furthermore, the statement pointed out that appropriate solutions must be found to solve the health and electricity files.

"Political investment in the social crisis and taking advantage of the circumstances the country is going through will never end the conditions in which we live. Rather, this will lead to more failures and setbacks."

"The situation in the country no longer allows for more negligence… We must take our national responsibility”, the statement concluded.