Al-Fatah coalition expresses "deep concern" over the postponement of the elections

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri expressed its "deep concern" over the postponement of the early elections scheduled for next June.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the coalition expressed its concern saying, "this postponement would be a reason to delay the elections to 2022. The elections should be held on their new date. We do not accept any other postponements."

The statement urged the government and the Election Commission to work harder and complete the biometric card process to ensure the elections' integrity and transparency.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that the parliamentary elections would take place on June 6, 2021, pledging to provide international support of the electoral process.

Al-Kadhimi's announcement of the elections' date was welcomed by the international community that pledged to work for its success. However, the political blocs' positions are still vague and divided over the date and the mechanism of elections.

However, the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq informed, last Thursday, the three presidencies and the political blocs that it is unable to hold the early elections scheduled for June, according to what a reliable source reported.