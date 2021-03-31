Al-Fatah approves the budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T17:08:04+0000

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah Alliance agrees on passing the budget bill after the Parliament cut more than half the external loans and agreed on offering new contracts to al-Hashd al-Shaabi fighters whose contracts were terminated, MP of Al-Fatah, Ahmed al-Asadi, revealed today. Al-Asadi said in a press release today, Wednesday, that his alliance approved the budget, "after including amendments that protect the low income classes and Iraq from external debts." He continued, "the external loans were compressed by 60%." Al-Fatah MP continued, "the entitlements of 30,000 PMF fighters whose contracts were terminated were included in the budget." Al-Mosawi said, "we agreed to increase the social welfare to 75 thousand dinars to each family. fifty thousand dinars were added to the entitlements of farmers for every ton of wheat or barley." He added that the rations were increased to twelve, inclusive of all items.

related