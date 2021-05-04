Al-Fatah: Federal Courts' decision in May 25 will be decisive in the provincial councils case

Shafaq News/ A leader of al-Fatah Alliance said that the Federal Supreme Court will be decisive in the issue of the provincial councils' issue.

Ghadhanfar al-Batikh, a leader of the Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri, said, "The Federal Court issued an order on the provincial councils in the lawsuit, filed by Basem Khashan in 2018, on the authority of the Parliamentary to legislate an article that allows the provincial councils to resume its work."

"an appeal was lodged to annul the law 27 that dissolved the provincial councils. The Federal Court set 25 of the current month to settle this issue. The anticipated ruling of the court will be decisive."

On Sunday, the Federal Supreme Court ruled against the constitutionality of Article 14/first of the first amendment of the law for governorates not affiliated with regions.

The aforementioned article is related to the work of councils of governorates (provinces) and districts.