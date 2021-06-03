Al-Fatah: An influential party bought electoral centers and votes in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A leader in Al-Fatah Alliance led by Hadi Al-Amiri revealed today that an "influential party" had purchased electoral centers and votes in some areas of al-Anbar Governorate.

Abu Mithaq al-Masari told Shafaq News Agency that every 1,000 votes are sold for one million dollars, and each center has at least 5,000 voters, which means that the whole center is completely sold for five million dollars.

Observers warn of the impact of political money and fugitive weapons on the early elections scheduled for October.