Al-Fatah Alliance to run the elections with one candidate for each electoral district, Source says

Shafaq News / the three main blocks that form Al-Fatah Alliance disagreed over the candidates and districts in the upcoming elections.

A source of the Alliance told Shafaq News Agency that the dispute among Badr Organization, Sadiqun and Al-Sanad is about electoral districts, as "some blocs or candidates want to run the elections for specific district, while two or three other candidates want to participate in the elections within the same electoral district, which causes a loss of votes."

The source added, "Therefore, Al -Fatah leadership decided that one candidate of the Alliance will participate in each electoral district for securing a representative seat in every district."

The Fatah Alliance is a main political coalition. The main components are groups involved in the Popular Mobilization Forces. It is led by Hadi Al-Amiri, the leader of the Badr Organization and one of Iran’s closest allies in Iraq.