Al-Fatah Alliance calls for full Iraqi control over the country

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, called on Wednesday for establishing full control over the Iraqi airspace and air bases.

Al-Amiri emphasized, according to a statement, the importance of "the Iraqi-American technical committee meetings' positive results that "meet the aspiration of the Iraqi people to achieve full national sovereignty and the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq as soon as possible."

He stressed the need for the Iraqi Forces to "fully restore control of the Iraqi air bases in Ain al-Assad and Harir, as well as to fully control the Iraqi airspace and end the continuous violations with drones."