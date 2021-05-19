Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fatah Alliance calls for full Iraqi control over the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-19T19:48:07+0000
Al-Fatah Alliance calls for full Iraqi control over the country

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, called on Wednesday for establishing full control over the Iraqi airspace and air bases.

Al-Amiri emphasized, according to a statement, the importance of "the Iraqi-American technical committee meetings' positive results that "meet the aspiration of the Iraqi people to achieve full national sovereignty and the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq as soon as possible."

He stressed the need for the Iraqi Forces to "fully restore control of the Iraqi air bases in Ain al-Assad and Harir, as well as to fully control the Iraqi airspace and end the continuous violations with drones."

related

Al-Amiri on PMF: A safeguard against Sectarianism

Date: 2021-01-24 16:21:36
Al-Amiri on PMF: A safeguard against Sectarianism

Al-Amiri warns of "killing the reform"

Date: 2021-02-11 10:54:25
Al-Amiri warns of "killing the reform"

KRG delegation meets Al-Amiri in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-15 17:14:42
KRG delegation meets Al-Amiri in Baghdad

Soleimani “sacrificed himself” for liberating Iraq

Date: 2020-12-25 10:35:43
Soleimani “sacrificed himself” for liberating Iraq

Al-Fatah coalition expresses "deep concern" over the postponement of the elections

Date: 2021-01-18 14:41:45
Al-Fatah coalition expresses "deep concern" over the postponement of the elections