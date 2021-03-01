Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah parliamentary bloc accused Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government of providing US forces with information to target al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

MP Mohammad Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, "someone from Al-Kadhimi's government is providing US forces with confidential information about the whereabouts of the PMF to target them, and the government's role towards the repeated targetings is negligible."

He added, "the Iraqi sovereignty is violated freely at anytime."

The US warplanes launched an airstrike on Thursday, February 25, targeting pro-Iranian factions in Syria.

As by the Syrian Observatory for human rights, the death toll of US airstrikes had reached 22. All deaths belong to Iranian-backed groups, specifically from the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades and the PMF.

Subsequently, the US Department of Defense declared that it directed the strikes based on intelligence provided by the Iraqi side, only to retract that statement later on.