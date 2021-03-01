Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T13:58:53+0000
Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah parliamentary bloc accused Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government of providing US forces with information to target al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

MP Mohammad Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, "someone from Al-Kadhimi's government is providing US forces with confidential information about the whereabouts of the PMF to target them, and the government's role towards the repeated targetings is negligible."

 He added, "the Iraqi sovereignty is violated freely at anytime."

The US warplanes launched an airstrike on Thursday, February 25, targeting pro-Iranian factions in Syria.

As by the Syrian Observatory for human rights, the death toll of US airstrikes had reached 22. All deaths belong to Iranian-backed groups, specifically from the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades and the PMF.

Subsequently, the US Department of Defense declared that it directed the strikes based on intelligence provided by the Iraqi side, only to retract that statement later on.

related

Al-Kadhimi: The names of the victims will be announced soon

Date: 2020-07-25 14:55:20
Al-Kadhimi: The names of the victims will be announced soon

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Kurdistan concurrently with Al-Kadhimi's visit to the region

Date: 2020-09-10 15:23:04
Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Kurdistan concurrently with Al-Kadhimi's visit to the region

Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Date: 2020-08-13 17:18:41
Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq criticizes Al-Kadhimi's campaign to free the kidnapped Activist

Date: 2020-09-22 15:47:29
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq criticizes Al-Kadhimi's campaign to free the kidnapped Activist

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17
Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22
Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Al-Kadhimi’ visit to Fallujah accompanied with tight security measures

Date: 2020-12-10 11:27:40
Al-Kadhimi’ visit to Fallujah accompanied with tight security measures

Al-Kadhimi: we must take advantage of the oil prices' rise

Date: 2021-02-07 12:50:58
Al-Kadhimi: we must take advantage of the oil prices' rise