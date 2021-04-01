Al-Falahi commences his duties as commander of Nineveh Operations command

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T06:59:58+0000

Shafaq News / Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi commenced his duties as commander of Nineveh Operations command. A security source told Shafaq News agency that Al-Falahi visited the 16th Infantry Division today, in his first tour of the military divisions in Nineveh Governorate. It is worth noting that Major General Al-Falahi had previously held the position of commander of al-Anbar operations command, and was accused by Shiite political parties that demanded his execution for communicating with the CIA. In 2019, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense formed an investigation committee, after satellite stations published an audio clip attributed to Al-Falahi, while he was speaking with a CIA agent. However, former Defense Minister, Najah al-Shammari, announced in August 2019 that the investigation had proven the nullity of the charges against the former al-Anbar Operations Commander.

related

Nineveh prepares to receive the Pope

Date: 2021-03-05 08:35:41

The Global Coalition aircraft target ISIS dens in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-23 07:36:43

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06

Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-24 17:52:08

Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-21 18:43:48

Nineveh is effectively in the eye of the second wave, medical official says

Date: 2021-02-05 15:01:03

CTS surround ISIS remnants in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-23 21:04:11

Nineveh imposes tight security cordon, preparing for the Pope’s visit

Date: 2021-03-06 09:52:13