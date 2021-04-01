Al-Falahi commences his duties as commander of Nineveh Operations command
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News / Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi commenced his duties as commander of Nineveh Operations command.
A security source told Shafaq News agency that Al-Falahi visited the 16th Infantry Division today, in his first tour of the military divisions in Nineveh Governorate.
It is worth noting that Major General Al-Falahi had previously held the position of commander of al-Anbar operations command, and was accused by Shiite political parties that demanded his execution for communicating with the CIA.
In 2019, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense formed an investigation committee, after satellite stations published an audio clip attributed to Al-Falahi, while he was speaking with a CIA agent.
However, former Defense Minister, Najah al-Shammari, announced in August 2019 that the investigation had proven the nullity of the charges against the former al-Anbar Operations Commander.