Al-Eidani briefs Shafaq News Agency on border demarcation talks

Shafaq News / Governor of Basra, Asaad al-Eidani, announced that Kuwait will open a trade mission in its consulate in Basra to facilitate business activities for traders.

Al-Eidani, who participated in the meetings with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister in Baghdad, stated, "We discussed enhancing trade between the two countries, and we must strengthen regional trade and the historical trade between Basra and Kuwait, as Basra serves as Iraq's gateway to the Gulf, particularly through Kuwait."

"Kuwait’s Foreign Minister declared that a trade mission will be established at the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra to facilitate the process for traders and promote trade between Basra and Kuwait."

Regarding the border demarcation, al-Eidani mentioned, "The issue of border demarcation was discussed by the Iraqi Ministry of Transport's representative, who holds technical expertise on the matter."

He continued, "There are also technical committees from Kuwait, and it has been agreed that these committees will hold meetings to demarcate the borders fairly for both countries."

Earlier today, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced the formation of a high committee to re-delineate the borders between Iraq and Kuwait, while confirming coordination between both sides to protect Iraqi fishermen and continue dialogue on the oil and shared fields file between the two countries.

This was stated during a joint press conference held by Hussein and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, who visited Baghdad. Iraqi Foreign Minister also indicated that demarcating the borders between the two countries was another topic of comprehensive discussions.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on this matter through a high-level committee formed by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with Kuwait to oversee the work of other sub-committees, to conclude the border issue.

Cooperation and coordination between Kuwaiti and Iraqi coastguards to protect fishermen in the area were also discussed.