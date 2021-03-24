Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Diwaniyah health department Director dismissed because of "poor" medical services

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T16:56:42+0000
Al-Diwaniyah health department Director dismissed because of "poor" medical services
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, issued an order exempting the Director of al-Diwaniyah Health Department for not being serious in following up on the health services provided by his department.

As to an official document, a team from the governmental health institutions inspection department visited al-Diwaniyah Health Department and reviewed the "poor" medical and health services provided to the governorate's residents.

Accordingly, the Minister dismissed the Director-General in charge of al-Diwaniyah Health department, Ahmed Abd Shaneen Kazim, from his position.

The Minister of Health directed to assign the Deputy Administrative Director for Technical Affairs, Yahya Faleh Muhammad, and grant him administrative, financial and legal powers to manage the department for three months.

related

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-03 11:32:21
A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Date: 2021-03-06 14:07:48
Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Demonstrations renewed in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-08 14:47:21
Demonstrations renewed in al-Diwaniyah

Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2020-08-18 08:02:18
Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-10 08:57:50
Demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-11 09:31:30
An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Date: 2021-02-27 20:11:37
Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters