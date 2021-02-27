Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Shafaq News / Dozens of people angry about the death and injury of their colleagues in Nasiriya blocked on Saturday a main street in the city of Al-Diwaniyah.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Dozens of demonstrators blocked Al-Hakim Street in the center of Al-Diwaniyah with burning tires, in solidarity with the demonstrators of Nasiriya."

In the same context, tens of Baghdad residents demonstrated in solidarity with the Nasiriya protesters.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Dozens of people demonstrated in Aden Square, north of the capital, Baghdad against killing demonstrators in Dhi Qar, when security forces intervene to disperse them."

The governorates of Karbala, Babel and Wasit also stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters.

Violent clashes in Nasiriya over the past six days killed demonstrators and others dozens of demonstrators and police.

The demonstrators are demanding the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli.