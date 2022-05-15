Al-Dhari: those calling for retrieving Jurf al-Sakhr shall work to unearth the Khasfa in Mosul

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Project, Hisham al-Dhari, lambasted the state's abandonment of the Christian community, calling for unearthing the Khasfa mass grave in Nineveh.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, al-Dhari said, "the political process shall prioritize Iraq's interest. Otherwise, the political deadlock would not be resolved. The Iraqi identity shall bring all the Iraqis together."

Al-Dhari pilloried parties he did not name for shedding light on the issue of Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhr, and turning a blind eye to the Khasfa mass grave in Nineveh.

"Those calling for recovering Jurf al-Sakhr should have called for unearthing the Khasfa mass grave that contains the bodies of thousands of innocent victims," he added, "we are aware that Jurf al-Sakhr is not under your control, but Nineveh is. The Khasfa is there."

"The Christians of Iraq were forced to leave Iraq and Nineveh because they are not taken care of," he continued, "the French ambassador and myself were supposed to be in Nineveh. However, he contracted COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine with his companions."

The Khasfa is a deep hole located in the desert area south of Mosul.

ISIS turned this sinkhole into a mass grave after they overran Mosul in 2014, and used it as a dumping ground for the lifeless bodies of those who were mass executed by the extremist group.