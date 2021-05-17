Report

Al-Dawa party chooses a successor to the late MP Adnan Al-Asadi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-17T11:25:52+0000
Al-Dawa party chooses a successor to the late MP Adnan Al-Asadi
Shafaq News/ Al-Dawa party settled on Mr. Rasoul Radi Abu Hasana to succeed the late representative of al-Muthanna in the Iraqi Parliament, MP Adnan al-Asadi, who succumbed to the complications of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The party was initially considering the MP of the State of Law coalition, Mrs. Bayader Qassem al-Mosawi, for the seat before shifting to Abu Hasana.

MP al-Mosawi claimed more than 7000 votes in the last elections. However, she was replaced by the late MP al-Asadi, a leader of al-Dawa party back then. Her votes were cut to less than 3000 three days of announcing her victorious.

A source in al-Muthanna governorate told Shafaq News Agency that Abu Hasana, who only won 1500 votes in the 2018 elections, will be al-Asadi's successor for the current parliamentary round.

