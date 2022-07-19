Al-Daawa warns its members of brazen armed attacks

Shafaq News/ The Islamic al-Daawa party has urged its members and proponents to pursue caution and vigilance in the aftermath of two armed attacks that took place in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar recently, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the "urgent" warning is the second this week.

"The warning comes in the aftermath of two armed attacks against two leading figures in the party in Dhi Qar at dawn today," said the source, "the first attack targeted a member of the State of Law's parliamentary bloc, and the second was against a retired Major-General in the Ministry of Defense who also belongs to the party."