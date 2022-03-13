Al-Bayt al-Watani on the brink of collapse as five senior members resign; source 

Shafaq News/ Al-Bayt al-Watani (the National Home) party is on the brink of collapse as factionalism and internal division are tearing apart the young party that emerged from the October protests, a source revealed on Sunday.

"Five senior members of the party, along with dozens of their proponents, have submitted their resignation," the source said, "the representative of the party in Wasit, Ahmed al-Bashek, is among the most prominent figures that left the party."

"The motive of those members' resignation is the floppy policy of the party and lack of transparency," the source added, "more resignations might follow in the next few hours."

On March 5, the anti-establishment party expelled four of its 19-member general secretariat; a sign of growing internal strife inside the Wasit-based movement.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the four members proposed joining gatherings organized by the persons close to the outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

"Groups led by Kadhem al-Sahlani, who works in al-Kadhimi's bureau, are organizing gatherings and meetings," the source explained.

"Those proposals were not welcomed in the movement. The general secretariat might convene soon to vote on expelling those members."