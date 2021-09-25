Al-Bayt al-Watani instructs proponents to avoid promoting "October Parties"

Shafaq News/ Al-Bayt al-Watani party called on its proponents to refrain from supporting the parties participating in the parliamentary elections, including the movements emerging from the October Revolution.

leader of the al-Bayt al-Watani Ali Karim told Shafaq News Agency that the party issued a circulation urging its members to avoid promoting other parties, including those that emerged in the aftermath of "October".

"The party chooses to leave the proponents to decide whether to participate in the October 10 elections or not," he continued, "they can choose their representatives in the parliament. However, the party did not participate because the demands of the October demonstrators were not met."

"Weapons and parties rooted in the state since 2003 still dominate the scene. The participation of new parties in the upcoming elections will bring nothing new."