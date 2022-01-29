Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Bayt al-Watani condemns assaulting its secretary-general

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-29T19:48:52+0000
Al-Bayt al-Watani condemns assaulting its secretary-general

Shafaq News/ Al-Beit al-Watani (the National Home), a political party that ensued from the October protests, denounced the physical assault on its secretary-general, Hussein al-Ghorabi, at the southern gate of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A statement by al-Bait al-Watani said, "assaulting a symbol of the protests and the leader of a national party is an intended assault on those attributes. Al-Ghorabi is also a lawyer and a member of the bar association. He is subject of legal protection in accordance with the provisions of the Iraqi law."

The statement denied the reports about al-Ghorabi attacking the security personnel. "We are not bandits who seek brawls with the security forces. We are proponents of state and democracy for which we offered martyrs and sacrifices."

"Those violations will not go unnoticed. The legal office will pursue the legal and constitutional proceedings to serve justice and hold the culprits accountable."

"The dignity of the citizen in the state we believe in is inferior to non, and everybody are equal before the law," the said.

related

What has changed after two years of the "October Uprising"?

Date: 2021-10-01 10:55:34
What has changed after two years of the "October Uprising"?

Unidentified men attacked an Iraqi officer in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-22 08:02:52
Unidentified men attacked an Iraqi officer in Baghdad

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-31 17:11:51
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Kids Micro-Marathon in Baghdad: Big Small Steps

Date: 2021-12-24 10:59:00
Kids Micro-Marathon in Baghdad: Big Small Steps

Washington asks Baghdad and Ankara to negotiate

Date: 2020-08-26 06:28:08
Washington asks Baghdad and Ankara to negotiate

Zahra's father reveals details of the most heinous crime in the Iraqi protests

Date: 2019-12-05 14:38:14
Zahra's father reveals details of the most heinous crime in the Iraqi protests

Still unable to pinpoint the location, security forces investigate an explosion in Eastern Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-13 17:06:11
Still unable to pinpoint the location, security forces investigate an explosion in Eastern Baghdad

Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security

Date: 2021-02-25 11:53:48
Baghdad operations command forms a committee for electoral security