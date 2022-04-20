Al-Bayt al-Watani collapses following a series of resignations 

Shafaq News / The anti-establishment movement, "Al-Bayt al-Watani" (the National Home), has finally collapsed following a series of resignations among its ranks.

Shafaq News agency obtained documents that revealed the reason behind the resignation of 67 members of the party, which is the party's "perversion from the right path", the leadership's exclusionary approach, in addition to the "administrative, organizational and moral chaos' within the party.

On March 13, the party's representative in Wasit, Ahmed al-Bashek, and other senior members, along with dozens of their proponents, submitted their resignations.

On March 5, the anti-establishment party expelled four of its 19-member general secretariat; a sign of growing internal strife inside the Wasit-based movement.

