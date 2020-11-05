Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / Mansour Al-Baiji, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Agriculture and Water Committee, revealed on Thursday that there is a "dangerous plan" to grant Saudi Arabia +25 years investment deal in Samawah Badiyah.

Al-Baiji said in a press statement today that investments in Iraq only benefit Saudi Arabia. Only if there is a surplus, it will be shared with Iraq, "not to mention that the party that controls the investment is the Saudi side, and the Iraqi side has nothing to do with it".

He added, "Saudi Arabia is seeking, through this investment, to crawl inside our lands and seize the Samawah Badiyah under the pretext of investment".

Al-Baiji, MP of the State of Law coalition said, "As representatives who took the oath to protect our land, sky and water, we will not accept or allow this false investment through which Saudi Arabia seeks to seize our lands".