Al-Azm will name an MP from his bloc to the Parliament's Speaker position

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-24T11:40:59+0000
. Shafaq News/ Al-Azm alliance, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, intends to name members of the bloc to take over the Parliament's Spokespersonship, a candidate who won a seat for the Sunni bloc said on Sunday.

Muhammad Abd Rabbu, a leading member of al-Khanjar's bloc, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "al-Azm aspires to take over the Parliament Speaker position. We will name some figures after the parliament's first session."

"The position is entitled to the Sunni component. Any MP can run for it," he said, "al-Azm did not specify a name until the moment."

According to the custom applied since the fall of the former regime of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the Prime Minister shall be a Shiite, while only Kurds can be named for the Presidency of the Republic. The Parliament Speaker, according to this custom, shall definitely be a Sunni.

