Al-Azm expresses support for Al-Mashhadani for Parliament Speaker
Shafaq News / The Azm Alliance convened an exceptional meeting, chaired by Deputy Muthanna al-Samarrai and attended by several of its leaders and parliamentary bloc, to discuss ongoing preparations for the upcoming session of the parliament scheduled for next Saturday.
According to a statement from the alliance, the meeting focused on agreements and political movements to support the alliance's candidate for the presidency of the council, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, given his “experience and political acceptability”.
The alliance emphasized the importance of advancing political stability by activating the role of the council and supporting the government's efforts in implementing economic reforms.