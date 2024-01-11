Al-Azm expresses support for Al-Mashhadani for Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News / The Azm Alliance convened an exceptional meeting, chaired by Deputy Muthanna al-Samarrai and attended by several of its leaders and parliamentary bloc, to discuss ongoing preparations for the upcoming session of the parliament scheduled for next Saturday.

According to a statement from the alliance, the meeting focused on agreements and political movements to support the alliance's candidate for the presidency of the council, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, given his “experience and political acceptability”.