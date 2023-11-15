Al-Azm alliance invites Taqaddom Party to propose Speaker Candidate following Al-Halboosi's ouster

Shafaq News/ Haider Al-Mulla, leader of the Al-Azm Alliance, revealed on Wednesday that his coalition had sent a message to the Taqaddam Party, headed by Muhammad Al-Halboosi, inviting them to propose a candidate for the presidency of Parliament following the Federal Supreme Court's decision to terminate Halboosi's membership.

Al-Mulla emphasized the importance of preserving the Sunni component's entitlements, stating that the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives belongs to the Sunni component. He mentioned that the Al-Azm Alliance respects the Federal Court's decision and believes the Taqaddam Party has the right to present candidates for the Speaker's position. Al-Mulla added that discussions would occur within the Sunni House, and the candidate's name would be offered to other political partners. In response, Al-Mulla also announced filing a case against Al-Halboosi for "impersonation."

On Wednesday, the Federal Supreme Court terminated the membership of Speaker Muhammad Al-Halboosi based on a lawsuit accusing him of forgery filed by Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi. Al-Dulaimi claimed that Al-Halbousi forged the date of a resignation request, aiming to expel him from Parliament. Al-Halbousi, in his response, stated that there are those seeking to "fragment the political components of society."