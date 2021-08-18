Al-Azm accuse al-Halboosi's party of attempting to tighten the grip on the Sunni Street

shafaq News/ MP of "al-Azm" alliance accused "al-Taqadom" alliance led by the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, of attempting to take over the Sunni street in Iraq for electoral purposes.

MP of al-Azm, Nada al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Sunni community is for everyone. It is not a monopoly for a party, political group, or parliamentary bloc. Al-Taqadom cannot take over the Sunni community for electoral purposes."

"Al-Taqadom is trying to take over all the positions in the federal and local governments," she continued, "al-Azm offers an extended arm to all political parties. It works to push forward the political process and ensure the success of the polls."

Al-Azm, led by Khanjar al-Khamis, and al-Taqadom, led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi, are the main horses contesting to win the majority of the Sunni votes. Since launching the electoral campaigns, the relation between the two Sunni parties has been on hot tin with accusations hurled between the rival camps.