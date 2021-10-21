Al-Azm Coalition: Sunnis and Kurds will not be part of any Shiite bloc

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Al-Azm coalition headed by Khamis Al-Khanjar said it would stand neutral between the State of Law Coalition and the Sadrist Movement.

"Al-Azm stands at one distance among Shiite blocks and tries to bring the viewpoints closer between the State of Law and Al-Fatah on the one hand and the Sadrist bloc on the other hand," The leader of the Coalition, Muhammad Abd Rabbo, told Shafaq News Agency.

"Sunnis and Kurds will not be part of any Shiite bloc, as we do not want to create future problems between them," he said.