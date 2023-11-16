Al-Azm Alliance: New Iraqi House of Representatives Speaker to Come from Outside Taqaddum Party

Shafaq News/ The Al-Azm Alliance in Iraq has confirmed that the new Speaker of the House of Representatives will be chosen from outside the Taqaddum Party, led by Muhammad Al-Halbousi.

Fares Al-Faris, the coalition leader, stated that discussions about selecting the new Speaker are ongoing in a positive atmosphere.

"There is an agreement that the chosen candidate will be from outside the Taqaddum Party."

Al-Faris mentioned that Shiite and Kurdish political forces would support any candidate nominated by the Sunni parliamentary majority. While specific names have not been put forward yet, the dialogues are ongoing, and the process is seen as a private matter for the Sunni political house.

On Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court in Iraq terminated the membership of the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, based on a "forgery" lawsuit filed by Representative Laith al-Dulaimi.