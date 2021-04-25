Al-Azhar extends a condolences message to Iraq following the Ibn Khatib Hospital incident

Shafaq News / Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, sent a message of condolences to the Iraqi people, stressing his readiness to provide medical assistance to those injured in Ibn Khatib Hospital incident.

"Al-Azhar, with all its medical departments, is ready to contribute to alleviating the suffering of our brothers who were injured in this painful accident," El-Tayeb said in a tweet.

The Iraqi Prime Minister had suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 82 and 110 were injured.

Al-Kadhimi appointed the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, to lead the investigation, with the Ministers of Planning and Justice on board, along with the Chief of the Commission of Integrity, head of the Federal Diwan of Financial oversight, and a representative of the Parliament as a spectator member.

Additionally, the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced arresting the director of Ibn Khatib Hospital and several hospital employees.