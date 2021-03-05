Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-05T11:45:44+0000
Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

Shafaq News / Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar said on Friday the visit of the Pope to Iraq is courageous and carries a message of peace.

"The historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq carries a message of peace, solidarity and support for all the Iraqi people. I pray to God for success, and that this trip will achieve the hopes on the path of human brotherhood." Al-Tayeb said in a tweet.

Pope Francis arrived on Friday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad in a historic first papal visit.

The Pope says the trip is an “act of love” for Iraq’s Christian population decimated by militant attacks and the ISIS takeover of much of the country.

During his four-day visit, the 84-year-old Pope will reach out to Shiite Muslims when he meets Iraq's top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Security is tight in Iraq; thousands of security forces are spread around the Country to protect him.

The pope's visit has deeply touched Iraq's Christians, whose numbers have collapsed over years of persecution and sectarian violence, from 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 400,000 today.

related

Pope Francis heads to Iraq, leaving Rome

Date: 2021-03-05 07:18:30
Pope Francis heads to Iraq, leaving Rome

Al-Sadr: we welcome Pope Francis to Iraq

Date: 2021-02-13 18:21:32
Al-Sadr: we welcome Pope Francis to Iraq

Benedict XVI: Pope's Upcoming Trip to Iraq is "Important but Dangerous"

Date: 2021-03-02 08:06:02
Benedict XVI: Pope's Upcoming Trip to Iraq is "Important but Dangerous"

Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-05 11:04:44
Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 17:49:44
The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Pope to embark on Iraq's visit despite security concerns

Date: 2021-03-03 11:18:36
Pope to embark on Iraq's visit despite security concerns

Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

Date: 2020-12-07 12:20:01
Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Date: 2021-02-25 16:48:29
The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says