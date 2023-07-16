Al-Assad and al-Sudani discuss bilateral relations, counterterrorism efforts

Shafaq News / Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held talks focusing on political coordination and counterterrorism during the latter's official visit to Damascus, announced the Syrian presidency on Sunday.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported that President Assad received Prime Minister Al-Sudani with an official reception at the People's Palace. Al-Sudani arrived in Syria leading a delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Minister of Trade Athir Salman, and Lieutenant General Qais Rahima, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations.

The discussions between the two leaders covered bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, including trade, transportation, industry, continuous coordination on political matters, and joint efforts in combating terrorism.

Both President Assad and Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the steadfast support between Iraq and Syria in various circumstances, reflecting the true embodiment of the fraternal and historical ties that bind the two nations. They affirmed their commitment to further developing these relations at both the official and popular levels.

President Assad regarded the visit as an opportunity to build institutional relations and achieve significant progress in bilateral cooperation. He expressed that Syria and Iraq standing together in all circumstances represents a genuine reflection of the fraternal and historical bonds between the two countries.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated that Syria holds a special place in the hearts of all Iraqis, appreciating the resilience of the Syrian people in the face of the most severe terrorist attacks.