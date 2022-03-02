Al-Assad and al-Fayyadh warn of "pro-terrorist" states' efforts to revive terrorism

Shafaq News/ The Syrian President, Bashar al-Asad, and the chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Falih al-Fayyadh, warned of the "pro-terrorist states" attempts to revive the terrorist groups and undermine the security of the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The Syrian president received the former advisor of Iraq's National Security in the Syrian capital city, Damascus, earlier today, Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the coordination prospects between the two neighboring countries and the mutual security challenges at their borders.

Al-Assad and al-Fayyadh laid emphasis on combating the endeavors of "pro-terrorist" states to resurrect the terrorist organizations and undermine the stability the Iraqi and Syrian armies imposed at both sides of the borders.