Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Asadi withdraws riot police from Nasiriyah streets

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T06:46:04+0000
Al-Asadi withdraws riot police from Nasiriyah streets

Shafaq News/ An official security source stated today, Sunday, that the Acting governor of Dhi Qar, the Head of Iraqi National Security Service, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, ordered pulling the crowd control forces from Nasiriyah to ease tension with protesters.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the source quoted Al-Asadi, "the crowd control forces will stand back, and we charged the national army and police to control protests, in an attempt to prevent any clashes as per the directions of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Al-Asadi took up the duties of Dhi Qar governor yesterday, Saturday.

In a meeting with the local security leaders in Dhi Qar, Al-Asadi said, "I am on a short-term mission, and my goal today is to ease the situation and protect people's lives. I will pave the path for a new governor who is accepted by our fellow citizens."

The Iraqi PM, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had nominated, on Friday, February 26, the Head of National Security Service, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, as the governor of Dhi Qar in Lieu of Nadhim El-Waeli.

Clashes between the Iraqi law enforcement forces and the protestors in Dhi have wounded and killed scores of people in the continuing violence that has been rocking the city of Nasiriyah recently.

related

Al-Asadi: we will be relying on security information to pursue terrorist cells

Date: 2020-08-31 11:05:52
Al-Asadi: we will be relying on security information to pursue terrorist cells

ISIS is finished and its current operations are a bubble, Al-Asadi says

Date: 2020-12-14 12:05:34
ISIS is finished and its current operations are a bubble, Al-Asadi says

Al-Kadhimi attaches great importance to the file of Al-Anbar absentees, Al-Asadi says

Date: 2020-12-14 13:04:54
Al-Kadhimi attaches great importance to the file of Al-Anbar absentees, Al-Asadi says

Al-Asadi reveals the goals of his Erbil visit

Date: 2020-12-22 09:16:03
Al-Asadi reveals the goals of his Erbil visit

Al-Asadi to take over Dhi Qar governor duties despite the pressures, a source says

Date: 2021-02-27 12:14:39
Al-Asadi to take over Dhi Qar governor duties despite the pressures, a source says

Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

Date: 2021-02-27 12:42:33
Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

Al-Asadi leaves the governorate headquarters amid resurgent protests

Date: 2021-02-28 12:51:32
Al-Asadi leaves the governorate headquarters amid resurgent protests