Al-Asadi withdraws riot police from Nasiriyah streets

Shafaq News/ An official security source stated today, Sunday, that the Acting governor of Dhi Qar, the Head of Iraqi National Security Service, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, ordered pulling the crowd control forces from Nasiriyah to ease tension with protesters.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the source quoted Al-Asadi, "the crowd control forces will stand back, and we charged the national army and police to control protests, in an attempt to prevent any clashes as per the directions of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Al-Asadi took up the duties of Dhi Qar governor yesterday, Saturday.

In a meeting with the local security leaders in Dhi Qar, Al-Asadi said, "I am on a short-term mission, and my goal today is to ease the situation and protect people's lives. I will pave the path for a new governor who is accepted by our fellow citizens."

The Iraqi PM, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had nominated, on Friday, February 26, the Head of National Security Service, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, as the governor of Dhi Qar in Lieu of Nadhim El-Waeli.

Clashes between the Iraqi law enforcement forces and the protestors in Dhi have wounded and killed scores of people in the continuing violence that has been rocking the city of Nasiriyah recently.