Al-Asadi: we will not allow any breach during the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-20T09:47:21+0000
Al-Asadi: we will not allow any breach during the elections

Shafaq News / Iraq's General and Force Commander of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces, Lt.Gen. Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, revealed on Monday that the security services are highly prepared to secure the upcoming elections.

Al-Asadi said, in a press conference held in Nineveh Governorate, "the visit to Nineveh was to monitor the security situation and plans…we see high-level coordination among the security services that should stand at the same distance from all political blocs."

He added, "the mission of the security services, including the National Security Agency, is to secure the citizen and eradicate corruption."

Concerning terrorism, the Lt. Gen. Confirmed that ISIS will not return to Mosul, although there are "some gaps from which it breathes."

On the Iraqi elections next October, Al-Asadi noted that "the Security Committee for the Protection of Elections strides towards securing the elections, and there is high-level security coordination that will not permit any breach."

