Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar governorate said today, Saturday, that Governor Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi had arrived at Imam Ali Air Base.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Asadi will meet with security leaders in the Governorate and then move later to Al-Jabayish district, in the far south of Dhi Qar to meet tribal sheikhs."

He added, "The meeting with the sheikhs will discuss ways to calm the Nasiriya situation."