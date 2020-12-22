Report

Al-Asadi reveals the goals of his Erbil visit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-22T09:16:03+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Service, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, said on Tuesday that his visit to Kurdistan Region came to expand the base of security cooperation to a "wider" common space.

Al-Asadi arrived in Erbil this morning and met with the Regional Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed.

Al-Asadi stressed during the meeting that "the arms of security cooperation must extend to all the governorates of Iraq, including the governorates of the region."

"We found a high spirit of readiness for security cooperation between the National Security Apparatus and the security services in the region," he added, "We seek to reach a formula to solve the issue of the displaced citizens."

"We are ready to open the door for cooperation more broadly in a way that serves security in general and enhances everyone's safety," he continued.

Al-Asadi explianed, "our security mission is divided into tasks and duties. For this reason, cooperation must be activated."

