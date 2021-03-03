Al-Asadi reveals his powers as Dhi Qar's governor

Shafaq News/ The assigned interim governor of Dhi Qar, head of the National Security Service Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, said on Wednesday that he has broad powers as the local government's head.

Al-Asadi mentioned in his speech to the department heads in the headquarters of Dhi Qar governorate, "I have extensive powers, and I ask you to work with me hand in hand for we will not be taking regression as an answer."

"It is unacceptable to see 16-year-olds dying for simply demanding the most basic rights," he added, "I was surprised to know a bridge bombed in 1991 by F16 aircraft is yet to be repaired despite the availability of financial budgets for the governorate."