Al-Asadi on the armed manifestations in Baghdad, "will not affect the security situation."
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-12-27T12:33:14+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, said on Sunday that the armed manifestations in Baghdad after arresting a leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement "will not affect security" in the Iraqi capital.
The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, said in a press conference during an official visit to Mosul today, "Mosul is a loved Iraqi city that has been moving towards building a homeland over the past years".
He added, "My visit today is to convey an open message that we will fulfill our pledges: ISIS will not return, and the law will be established."
The head of the National Security agency said on the armed manifestations in Baghdad over the recent days, "This will not affect security or the state's plans. We recognize the issue and we are monitoring the situation."
"Change and a surge will take place in the next few days because we know very well what the problem is. When the problem is known, its solution is present," he explained.