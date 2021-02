Shafaq News/ Iraqi military groups formed today, Sunday, a human wall around Nasr Bridge in Nasiriyah.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Iraqi military forces formed a human wall around Nasr Bridge in Al-Nasiriyah to prevent the demonstrators' marches from approaching the governorate headquarters after the riot police withdrawal.

The acting governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, had left the building as soon as the protesters started to gather, the source said.