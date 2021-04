Al-Asadi dismisses the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T11:04:18+0000

Shafaq News / Dhi Qar current Governor, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, issued an administrative order dismissing the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district, Hussam Abdul-Bari Hindi, from his position, to be replaced with Raad Thamer Abdullah Abbas.

