Al-Asadi dismissed a director in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T12:34:24+0000
Shafaq News / The temporary governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, dismissed the director of the director of Sayed Dakhil municipality.

Al-Asadi's office who declared the news did not give any further details.

Earlier, a source at the Diwan of Dhi Qar said the two deputies of the Governor Hazem Al-Kinani, Abu zar Al-Omar and his advisers had not returned to work yet

According to the Source, this could mean that Al-Asadi suspended their works until the end the investigations over the recent events in the Governorate.

Violent clashes in Nasiriya over the past weeks killed demonstrators and injured dozens of other demonstrators and police.

The demonstrators were demanding the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli.

