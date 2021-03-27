Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Asadi approves the resignation of Ammar al-Rikabi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T06:27:37+0000
Al-Asadi approves the resignation of Ammar al-Rikabi

Shafaq News/ The interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, approved the resignation of the appointed Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district, Ammar al-Rikabi.

Al-Rikabi submitted his resignation earlier this week, Thursday, only a few days after taking the office due to the turmoils that rattled the sub-district following his appointment in lieu of the dismissed Kadhem al-Fayad.

The resigned Deputy Commissioner of the al-Rifai informed Shafaq News Agency, "the governor Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi accepted my resignation," indicating, "Al-Asadi will administer the district until appointing a replacement."

Al-Rikabi accused his predecessor of inciting his brothers and cousins to revolt against the government.

related

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Date: 2020-12-06 12:08:54
The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

MP Asaad Yassin discloses the details of al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar MPs

Date: 2021-02-28 20:55:38
MP Asaad Yassin discloses the details of al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar MPs

Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-26 15:14:27
Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-08 06:05:37
A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Negotiations fail, Protesters insist on demands in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-16 16:09:06
Negotiations fail, Protesters insist on demands in Dhi Qar

An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Date: 2021-01-18 14:36:44
An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Several governorates stand in solidarity with Dhi Qar demonstrations

Date: 2021-02-27 17:35:53
Several governorates stand in solidarity with Dhi Qar demonstrations