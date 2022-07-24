Al-Araji: work is underway to collect evidence of ISIS crimes

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, stressed on Sunday the need for continuous work to collect evidence of ISIS crimes.

Al-Araji said that Iraq has already requested the cooperation of the international community to hold ISIS terrorists accountable for the genocide and crimes against humanity they committed.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2379 of 2017, had set the tasks of the international team requiring enhancing cooperation between Baghdad and the team.

For its part, UNITAD confirmed its continuous work in cooperation with the Federal government, through the Ministry of foreign affairs, the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Adviser, and ministries.

The team confirmed that it has prepared a plan, in coordination with the Iraqi government, to accomplish the tasks assigned to it.