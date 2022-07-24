Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Araji: work is underway to collect evidence of ISIS crimes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-24T16:15:28+0000
Al-Araji: work is underway to collect evidence of ISIS crimes

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, stressed on Sunday the need for continuous work to collect evidence of ISIS crimes. 

Al-Araji said that Iraq has already requested the cooperation of the international community to hold ISIS terrorists accountable for the genocide and crimes against humanity they committed.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2379 of 2017, had set the tasks of the international team requiring enhancing cooperation between Baghdad and the team.

For its part, UNITAD confirmed its continuous work in cooperation with the Federal government, through the Ministry of foreign affairs, the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Adviser, and ministries.

The team confirmed that it has prepared a plan, in coordination with the Iraqi government, to accomplish the tasks assigned to it.

related

Al-Araji calls for self-restraint following the Zakho attack

Date: 2022-07-22 15:18:50
Al-Araji calls for self-restraint following the Zakho attack

Iraqi National Security Adviser meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-11-28 15:02:45
Iraqi National Security Adviser meets the US ambassador to Iraq

The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosts the Japanese Ambassador

Date: 2021-04-18 13:36:36
The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosts the Japanese Ambassador

NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

Date: 2021-05-17 14:38:33
NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

Al-Araji to Shafaq News: Baghdad and the U.S. technical committees will meet next week

Date: 2021-09-03 14:39:58
Al-Araji to Shafaq News: Baghdad and the U.S. technical committees will meet next week